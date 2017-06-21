POWER RANGERS Gets Eviscerated In Hilarious New Honest Trailers Video
The final box office tally for Lionsgate's live-action Power Rangers movie is no laughing matter bu this Honest Trailers video is hilarious.
Screen Junkies' popular Honest Trailers video series is back with another installment and this time, the target is Lionsgate's live-action Power Rangers reboot. The film ended its worlwide box office run with just $140.2 million earned to offset an estimated production budget of $100 million. Add in factors like marketing costs, revenue shairing with theater chains and lower international profit returns and the Power Rangers reboot would have needed to triple its production budget just to break even.
However, there is a chance that a sequel gets made due to the franchise's return on merchandising. A report from Toy News had the brand listed as the #1 action figure seller in the world, up 122.8% from last year. The site lists the movie as the reason behind this insane increase in popularity.
