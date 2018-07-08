POWER RANGERS Sequel Reportedly In Development, According To Hasbro CEO

Hasbro’s licensing plans for Power Rangers will resemble the playbook used for Transformers and My Little Pony, featuring a “very robust” line of products “coming from a number of different partners,” CEO Brian Goldner told analysts.



Hasbro acquired Power Rangers and other brands from Saban Brands for $522 million earlier this year. Goldner termed 2019 a “transition year” for Power Rangers as Hasbro introduces new products in March and April. The existing inventory of Power Rangers products is expected to be sold through retail by mid-2019 and new entertainment content and licensed products will arrive the following year, he said.



Many of Saban’s licensees also have developed My Little Pony and Transformers products, so Power Rangers’ shift to new ownership will be “relatively seamless,” Goldner said. Hasbro also has hired “key personnel” from Saban responsible for the Power Rangers brand, with Saban CEO Haim Saban serving as a creative consultant, he said.



Power Rangers’ will generate an operating profit similar to Hasbro’s other franchise brands and has a “significant opportunity for growth given where the brand had been most recently,” Goldner said. Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release. In addition to Power Rangers, Hasbro also acquired Saban properties including My Pet Monster, Luna Petunia, Popples and Julius Jr.



Meanwhile Paramount and Hasbro’s All Spark Pictures have postponed release of a new Transformers 6 film until after 2019, due largely to the release of the Bumblebee film late this year, which pushed out plans for home entertainment. Transformers 6 had been scheduled for release on June 21, 2019.