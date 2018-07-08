POWER RANGERS Sequel Reportedly In Development, According To Hasbro CEO
While last year's Power Rangers movie got off to a strong start at the box office, it quickly fizzled in an incredibly busy March and ultimately only grossed a little over $85.3 million domestically. The situation was considerably bleaker overseas as it never managed to take off in either China or Japan, which were initially projected to be two of the film's largest markets. At the end of its disappointing run, it earned $56.9 million internationally, bringing its worldwide cume to $142.3 million on an estimated $100 million production budget.
Go Go Power Rangers! While last year's big-screen adaptation was far from a critical or commercial hit, it sounds like Hasbro, the franchise's new owners, do have plans to continue the film franchise.
Lionsgate was reportedly only on the hook for around 25% of the budget, so they may have made out okay after home video sales, but Saban Films and the film's international investors are believed to have experienced significant losses, which, until now, had more or less shut the door on any potential sequel talks.
However, following Hasbro's recent acquisition of the entire Power Rangers franchise for $522 million, there was renewed buzz that a new movie could happen in the not so distant future, but it was unclear whether or not it would be a proper sequel or another reboot - and it now looks like we might have an answer.
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner recently shared with analysts the company's plans for the future of the franchise and revealed that they do intend on working with "a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release." Since Lionsgate isn't explicitly mentioned here, we can probably assume that it will be a different studio handling the franchise moving forward and considering Hasbro's ongoing partnership with Paramount, they'd be the safest bet to land the sequel.
As for new Power Rangers products, Goldner describes 2019 as a "transition year" and confirms that the first batch of Hasbro-produced products will be hitting shelves in Spring 2019, likely as early as March and April.
Hasbro Readying Plans for Power Rangers
Hasbro’s licensing plans for Power Rangers will resemble the playbook used for Transformers and My Little Pony, featuring a “very robust” line of products “coming from a number of different partners,” CEO Brian Goldner told analysts.
Hasbro acquired Power Rangers and other brands from Saban Brands for $522 million earlier this year. Goldner termed 2019 a “transition year” for Power Rangers as Hasbro introduces new products in March and April. The existing inventory of Power Rangers products is expected to be sold through retail by mid-2019 and new entertainment content and licensed products will arrive the following year, he said.
Many of Saban’s licensees also have developed My Little Pony and Transformers products, so Power Rangers’ shift to new ownership will be “relatively seamless,” Goldner said. Hasbro also has hired “key personnel” from Saban responsible for the Power Rangers brand, with Saban CEO Haim Saban serving as a creative consultant, he said.
Power Rangers’ will generate an operating profit similar to Hasbro’s other franchise brands and has a “significant opportunity for growth given where the brand had been most recently,” Goldner said. Hasbro will work with a film studio to develop a new Power Rangers movie as a follow-up to the 2017 release. In addition to Power Rangers, Hasbro also acquired Saban properties including My Pet Monster, Luna Petunia, Popples and Julius Jr.
Meanwhile Paramount and Hasbro’s All Spark Pictures have postponed release of a new Transformers 6 film until after 2019, due largely to the release of the Bumblebee film late this year, which pushed out plans for home entertainment. Transformers 6 had been scheduled for release on June 21, 2019.
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
Power Rangers features:
Director: Dean Israelite
Dacre Montgomery as Jason Lee Scott, the Red Ranger
Naomi Scott as Kimberly Hart, the Pink Ranger
Ludi Lin as Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger
RJ Cyler as Billy Cranston, the Blue Ranger
Becky Gomez as Trini Kwan, the Yellow Ranger
Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa
Bryan Cranston as Zordon
Bill Hader as Alpha 5
David Denman as Sam Scott
Anjali Jay as Maddy Hart
Emily Maddison as Rebecca
Patrick Sabongui as Mr. Kwan
Lisa Berry as Candace Cranston
Caroline Cave as Beverly Scott
Kayden Magnuson as Pearl Scott
Sarah Grey as Amanda
Power Rangers is out on 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray NOW!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]