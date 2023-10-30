Japanese Mobile Game 404 GAME RE:SET Shutting Down

We have unfortunate news for fans of Sega and Japanese video games who were hoping for a worldwide release. We're specifically talking about the Yoko Taro-designed and Sega-produced 404 Game RE:SET mobile game, which features characters from various Japanese video games and companies. The game's lead producer has apologized in a letter posted on the official website for the game's abrupt closure. Check out the official statement below:

Gosuke Nakamura, the developer of the 404 Game RE:SET moible game, declared in a statement today that the game will close on January 5. On April 25, the game had its debut in Japan and Asia.

Video games turned everything upside down. This is a world by SEGA, for SEGA. From infrastructure to entertainment, SEGA reigns supreme in all areas. The player, who lives in this world, one day encounters a mysterious being called “X.” “The world you live in is not as it should be.” The player, who learned that this world has been warped by SEGA, must throw themselves into a battle with SEGA in order restore the world to its true form.

An app update slated to be released on November 30 will allow players to get refunds for in-game currency that they have already paid for. In-game activities that were already booked will continue as planned until the formal end of service. If the data is downloaded prior to the official end of service date, the same update will also enable current players to continue playing the game in an offline mode beyond that date. They will be able to access the in-game gallery, the built-in mini-game, and the home screen.

The game was first shown in February and was formally released in Japan and a few other Asian nations on April 25. Artist Yuugen and game creator Yoko Taro both contributed to the game.

