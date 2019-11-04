All Might Is JUMP FORCE's Second DLC Fighter; All-New Screenshots Revealed By Bandai Namco
Three all-new DLC characters will join the Jump Force roster in May as Bandai Namco has released four never-before-seen screenshots from the game, revealing that All Might from the My Hero Academia series will find his way to the game next month alongside Yu-Gi-Oh's Seto Kaiba and one more fighter.
Seto Kaiba from the beloved Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise is not the only DLC character coming to Jump Force, as Bandai Namco just announced that My Hero Academia's All Might will smash his way to the game soon!
Rumor has it that Hitsugaya Toshiro (Bleach), Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach), Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia), Biscuit Krueger (Hunter X Hunter), Buu (Dragon Ball Z), Madara Uchiha (Naruto), and Trafalgar Law (One Piece) are also on their way to Jump Force, and Bandai's official announcement of the upcoming inclusion of Seto Kaiba and All Might only make this speculation even more realistic.
Considering that we already know that Bandai is planning to add 9 new characters to the Jump Force's current roster of 40 characters, their identities should be formally announced in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, be sure to take a closer look at All Might in the brand-new screenshots down below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]