Android 16 Arms Himself For Battle In The Latest DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Character Trailer

Dragon Ball FighterZ will be released on the Xbox One, PS4, and PC (via Steam) in North America and Europe on January 26. Japan will have to wait until February 1 to get their hands on the 3v3 fighter. Pre-oredering now will guarantee early access to the games Open Beta (which still doesn't have a release date). A Closed Beta previously ran from September 16-17. Lucky participants were selected via a special lottery. Gamer feedback from the Closed Beta was extremely positive.



After the game's release, 8 DLC characters will be added for an unknown price however, the offered Season Pass will include these characters at no additional cost.



The current playable roster includes:

Goku SSJB Goku Teen Gohan Vegeta SSJB Vegeta Future Trunks Freeza Cell Krillin Piccolo Android 18 (with Android 17) Android 16 Yamcha Tien Shinhan (with Chiaotzu) Majin Buu Cell Nappa Ginyu (with Ginyu Force) original character Android 21





This week's Character Intro features the powerful Android 16! What will his role be when our heroes go up against Android 21? Find out when #DRAGONBALLFighterZ launches on January 26th, 2018!