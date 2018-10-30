BLAZBLUE: CENTRAL FICTION SPECIAL EDITION Shares European Release Date

The video game publisher PQube has announced that BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition will hit the Nintendo Switch in Europe on February 8, 2019. The game will hit Japan in February 7, 2019 and there is still no information on the title's release for North America.



Special Editon will have several things from the DLC of Central Fiction. The special edition has a price tag of 4,800 yen and DLC characters will be Mai Natsume, Susanoo, Jubei and Es. System voices and character colors are already in the Special Edition, the patch included is 2.0.



Here is the official description of the game:

About



Experience the final chapter of the epic BlazBlue saga in 40-plus hours of story mode, featuring over 30 unique characters on more than 60 stages and challenge yourself or your friends in one of the many modes – anywhere you go! Including all downloadable content and updates to date, BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition Special Edition will be the most comprehensive version of the showpiece anime fighting game series from Japan.



Key Features



The Final Chapter – Find out how the massive story around Ragna the Bloodedge concludes or relive the grand finale!

Unique Character Designs – Fan favorites returned and new faces joined with Central Fiction—who will be your fighter of choice?

Stunning Visuals – Iconic and beautifully rendered 3D stages offer a unique contrast to the intricately hand-drawn 2D fighter sprites.

Be the Aggressor – Central Fiction introduced Exceed Accel attacks to finish Overdrive mode with a bang and Active Flow that will encourage aggressive play!