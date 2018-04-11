CATHERINE: FULL BODY Shows Off New DLC Character Joker In Action

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new live stream where Catherine: Full Body shows some gameplay from the DLC character Joker. The segment in the stream shows off Joker dealing with one of the puzzle mini games seen in the title. The player has to figure out how to solve this block puzzle in order to continue on with the story.



A code with access to Joker will be part of the first few copies of the game in Japan. The character will be a DLC that can be purchased later. Vincent Brooks (played by Koichi Yamadera) is our protagonist in this game, he must choose between one of the three Catherines. The game will take you through various scenarios where your choice on the action taken will change up the game's route. Different choices meaning different endings.

SEGA describes the game as having "action puzzle". There will be various sequences where moving ahead will only be possible if you solve the problem in front of you. The game will be out on February 14, 2019 on Japan and has a 2019 release date for North America.

