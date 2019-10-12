Check Out The Fantastic Announcement Trailer For The RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake

We have great news for fans of the Resident Evil series, as Capcom has just revealed — with a phenomenal trailer — that Resident Evil 3 remake will be releasing in April of 2020.

Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.

Evert since theremake was announced in 2015, players have been wondering if Capcom would also be willing to remake— especially since the game hasn't even been re-released in almost 20 years and these days it is near impossible to find.Short after theremake released, Capcom toyed with the idea of remaking— suggesting that they were willing to rmake it if fans really want it andsales reflected real interes from fans of the survival horror series.A few weeks ago, it was unofficially confirmed that aremake was indeed a reality, and today Capcom has officially unveiled the game with a phenomenal, and quite nostalgic announcement trailer that introduces us to Jill and Carlos.As if that wasn't enough, Capcom revealed that theremake will become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the, and that pre-orders for the game are already available; offering players a costume pack for Jill and Carlos. Capcom still hasn't provided a link for the pre-orders, but they'll probably do it sooner rather than later.Check it out:



