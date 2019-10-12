Check Out The Fantastic Announcement Trailer For The RESIDENT EVIL 3 Remake
Evert since the Resident Evil 2 remake was announced in 2015, players have been wondering if Capcom would also be willing to remake Resident Evil 3: Nemesis — especially since the game hasn't even been re-released in almost 20 years and these days it is near impossible to find.
We have great news for fans of the Resident Evil series, as Capcom has just revealed — with a phenomenal trailer — that Resident Evil 3 remake will be releasing in April of 2020.
Short after the Resident Evil 2 remake released, Capcom toyed with the idea of remaking Resident Evil 3: Nemesis — suggesting that they were willing to rmake it if fans really want it and Resident Evil 2 sales reflected real interes from fans of the survival horror series.
A few weeks ago, it was unofficially confirmed that a Resident Evil 3 remake was indeed a reality, and today Capcom has officially unveiled the game with a phenomenal, and quite nostalgic announcement trailer that introduces us to Jill and Carlos.
As if that wasn't enough, Capcom revealed that the Resident Evil 3 remake will become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 3rd of April in 2020, and that pre-orders for the game are already available; offering players a costume pack for Jill and Carlos. Capcom still hasn't provided a link for the pre-orders, but they'll probably do it sooner rather than later.
Check it out:
