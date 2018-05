DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ New Trailer Previews Veigto Blue

As the mysterious Clone Army invades, the Super Warriors lose consciousness and their powers. At the same time, the player protagonist becomes mind-linked to Goku. Goku and players must fight together to reveal the mystery behind the link and the Clone Army. The characters Android 16 and new character Android 21 "hold the key to the story."

Yesterday Bandai Namco Entertain began streaming a new trailer for their newest fighter Vegito Blue. Vegito Blue is a fused version of Goku and Vegeta, transformed into the Super Saiyan Blue form. The DLC will debut later this month alongside Fused Zamasu. Check out the trailer down below:Vegito Blue is one of eight DLC characters being made available for separate purchase or as part of the FighterZ Pass, following previously released characters Broly and Bardock. The FighterZ Pass also includes a music pack with 11 songs from the anime and a commentator voice pack.What are your thoughts on Vegito being in FighterZ? Have you played Dragon Ball FighterZ? Let us know which trio is your favorite to fight with by leaving a comment down below!