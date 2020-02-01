DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY 3D CG Anime Film Coming To Netflix Soon
Dragon Quest: Your Story is 3D CG anime film that premiered in July of last year before having a Japanese theatrical run throughout August. It's based on the popular video game series of the same name by Square Enix and specifically the fifth instalment that originally released for the Super Famicon before being remastered for the Nintendo DS.
Dragon Quest: Your Story will soon be available to stream on Netflix in the US, Mexico, and Australia. That's at least what a new listing seems to suggest.
A listing recently appeared on Netflix that seems to overtly suggest that Dragon Quest: Your Story will soon be available to stream on the platform (via Gamefragger). Currently, the page simply features images and information about the film and Netflix are yet to announce it's addition to the streaming service.
Fans have taken the listing — which you can check out here — as proof that Dragon Quest: Your Story will be available to stream for Netflix users in the United States, Mexico, and Australia. There certainly doesn't seem to be any other reason the listing would have been added.
