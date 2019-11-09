Fantastic New Trailer For FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Has Been Released
Now that this year's Tokyo Game Show is just about to begin, some video game developers have decided to release new trailers for some of their most highly anticipated titles, and fans of the Final Fantasy series have been impatiently waiting for Square Enix to release a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Ahead of this year's Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix has taken the opportunity to release a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake. Check it out!
Today, Square Enix has finally delivered, as the developer released an fantastic new trailer for the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake; giving fans a first look at some characters like Rude and Reno, and some fast-paced gameplay action that shows off the new, and more dynamic combat style for the game.
While this is in no way confirmed by Square Enix, at least at the time of writing, it seems that Star Wars actor Mark Hamill may be voicing Don Corneo in the remake; that voice is almost unmistakable, but until confirmed this is only a wild, and unfounded guess. Be sure to check out the trailer and let us know in the comments!
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
