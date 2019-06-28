JUMP FORCE: Bandai Namco Shares New High Definition Screenshots Of Majin Buu
When Jump Force was first announced, people got very excited to see a crossover fighting game the some of the most popular characters in anime and manga; defiintely an ambitious project that tried to rival Nintendo's insanely popular Super Smash Bros. series.
As revealed by Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu is one of the next fighters that will be joining the roster in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force, and today we have new screenshots of him.
Disappointingly, when the game finally launched it was received with mediocre to negative reviews from both critics and fans, calling it an uninspired and unfocused mess that was too worried about getting as many characters as it could but without any real substance to the gameplay.
In spite of the backlash, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft are still fixated on making the experience better, and they have announced that more characters will be joining the roster in Jump Force; one of which being Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu.
Today, Bandai Namco has released a small batch of high definition screenshots for Jump Force, giving us a better look at Majin Buu. Thanks to the people over at PS360HD2, we get also get a video that gives us few more pics of the beloved character in action.
Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]