JUMP FORCE: Bandai Namco Shares New High Definition Screenshots Of Majin Buu

As revealed by Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu is one of the next fighters that will be joining the roster in Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force , and today we have new screenshots of him.

Majin Buu (Good) will officially join the cast of #JUMPFORCE this Summer! Don’t anger this wholesome boi or you might wake up his inner beast, and you don’t want that… right? pic.twitter.com/YaHzLL44zb — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment UK/Ire (@BandaiNamcoUK) June 28, 2019















For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Whenwas first announced, people got very excited to see a crossover fighting game the some of the most popular characters in anime and manga; defiintely an ambitious project that tried to rival Nintendo's insanely popular Super Smash Bros. series.Disappointingly, when the game finally launched it was received with mediocre to negative reviews from both critics and fans, calling it an uninspired and unfocused mess that was too worried about getting as many characters as it could but without any real substance to the gameplay.In spite of the backlash, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft are still fixated on making the experience better, and they have announced that more characters will be joining the roster in; one of which being Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu.Today, Bandai Namco has released a small batch of high definition screenshots for, giving us a better look at Majin Buu. Thanks to the people over at PS360HD2, we get also get a video that gives us few more pics of the beloved character in action.Take a look:

Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.