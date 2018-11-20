JUMP FORCE: New Screenshots Focus On The Game's Character Customisation
Bandai Namco recently showed off the character customisation system that will be available within their highly-anticipated, upcoming game: Jump Force.
Jump Force will allow players to create their own anime hero, Bandai Namco recently provided a look at how. Hit the jump to find out more information...
The character creator will basically allow players to create their own anime hero. These new pictures confirm that; players will be able to alter their characters' bodies, hairstyles, eyes, and voices - to name a few options. Most customisable items will be totally colour-changeable.
There's also a plethora of clothing items and accessories available. As some are labelled as "New", you'll most likely be able to unlock more options as your progress through the game. And, of course, you're able to edit your characters' moves and attacks.
Take a look at the screenshots within the below tweet:
What do you think of Jump Force's character creator? Are you looking forward to Jump Force?
Jump Force is set to release on February 15th, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]