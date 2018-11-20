JUMP FORCE: New Screenshots Focus On The Game's Character Customisation

Jump Force will allow players to create their own anime hero, Bandai Namco recently provided a look at how. Hit the jump to find out more information...

recently showed off the character customisation system that will be available within their highly-anticipated, upcoming game: Jump Force.



The character creator will basically allow players to create their own anime hero. These new pictures confirm that; players will be able to alter their characters' bodies, hairstyles, eyes, and voices - to name a few options. Most customisable items will be totally colour-changeable.



There's also a plethora of clothing items and accessories available. As some are labelled as "New", you'll most likely be able to unlock more options as your progress through the game. And, of course, you're able to edit your characters' moves and attacks.



Create your own warrior to join in the battle for Earth! Show the world what type of fighter you are when #JUMPFORCE releases on Feb 15, 2019.



Digital pre-orders are now up on the PS4 & X1 store or you can head over to the Bandai Namco store to pre-order: https://t.co/tpmTsXlGz5 pic.twitter.com/KJHxucut8K — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 20, 2018

Jump Force is set to release on February 15th, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.