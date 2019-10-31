 JUMP FORCE: Toshiro Hitsugaya Revealed As New DLC Character
JUMP FORCE: Toshiro Hitsugaya Revealed As New DLC Character

Another new character is coming to Jump Force, this time from Bleach. Hit the jump to check out the brand new reveal trailer for Toshiro Hitsugaya!

marvelfreek94 | 10/31/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Jump Force is getting another new character from the hit series Bleach. Toshiro Hitsugaya will be joining the fray as he takes on other heroes and villains of Shonen Jump. Toshiro is another DLC character to be released and there ar still four more left! Make sure to check out the character reveal trailer below!



Excited for the new character? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Toshiro Hitsugaya releases for Jump Force later this year.
