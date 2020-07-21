MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: New DLC Character Announced For The Hit Fighting Game

Another new DLC character is coming to the My Hero One's Justice 2 video game. Hit the jump to learn who is coming and even check out a brand new still for the playable character!

When Bandai Namco Entertainment launched My Hero One's Justice 2 for all major consoles, this past March, it released with the promise that fans would get a full fighting experience with some of their most favorite characters. While the game has only been out for a month, it looks as though the developers have held to that promise.

Upon initial release, the game had already addressed one of the criticisms of the original, the small roster. One's Justice 2 pulled out all the stops with characters, adding some of the manga's most deadly villains like Overhaul and also some new heroes like Lemillion!

With the game's latest season pass getting closer and closer to its summer release, Developers have thought it'd be a great idea to continue announcing new characters, with the latest being another hero by the name of Mei Hatsume! Bringing her expert inventing skills to the battlefield, players can expect a unique methodology in which to play as her.

A still of her character model can also be seen below! Make sure to check it out, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments section below!





Like its predecessor, One's Justice 2 is good for a few matches with friends. You get to play around with the amazing, expanded cast of characters from the anime and fire off some snazzy special moves and supers. Its minor improvements make combat more fun and the expanded roster offers a ton of new options, too.



Mei Hatsume will be coming My Hero One's Justice 2 as the second DLC character for the season pass!