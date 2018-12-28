NEKOPARA Vol. 2 Video Game Is Out In February 2019

Developer NEKO WORKs' casual indie video game, NEKOPARA Vol. 2 , has an official release date for its PlayStation 4 and Switch version. Here is more information on the title.

Developer Neko Works has announced that the upcoming casual indie video game Nekopara Vol. 2 will hit the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in February 2019. The announcement that the game was coming to these two consoles was made back in August.

Nekopara Vol. 1's PlayStation 4 version hit stores on November 2nd. The title had an original release date of July 4 but was delayed to this new one. A Nintendo Switch version came out on July 4 worldwide. Nekopara Vol. 1 is out right now for PC via Steam which came out on December 29, 2014. There is a free-to-play demo and the actual game is $9.99.



An anime OVA adaptation was created for the game and launched back in December 2017, it became a top earner in Steam in that month. A manga series was created on March 2018 and has been published by ASCII Media Works in the Dengeki G's Comic magazine since. Tam-U illustrated this project and Sekai Project holds the North American license.







Business is booming for La Soleil, the patisserie run by Kashou Minaduki with his two catgirls, Chocola and Vanilla, his sister Shigure, and the Minaduki family's four catgirl sisters.