Netflix's CASTLEVANIA Season 2 Arrives October 26 With Expanded Episode Count
Anime Expo is only 1-day in and the reveals and surprises are already bigger than what most conventions unleash for their entire duration. Just a few hours ago, news of a live-action Gundam film was revealed and now, a release date for season 2 of Castlevania has been confirmed.
Netflix's Castlevania anime was a surprise hit that left fans wanting A) a second season and B) for said second season to have more episodes. Well, those fans just got their wish.
This comes after season 1 was released on July 07, 2017 with 4 episodes. The project actually started out as a direct-to-video film trilogy, which was written by legendary comic scribe, Warren Ellis.
Adi Shankar, coming off his divisive yet incredibly popular gritty, reimagining of the Power/Rangers was selected as showrunner.
Earlier in January, Ellis confirmed that the season 2 would return Summer 2018, with an 8-episode order. However, it looks as if the show's release window has slipped slightly, as it will now roll out on October 26.
Just last month, Richard Armitage, who voices Trevor Belmont, accidentally let slip that he was about to record lines for season 3 so Netflix must be pleased with what Ellis and Shankar delivered in season 2.
Though there have been many Castlevania games, the show is taking direct inspiration from the 1989 Nintendo classic, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse.
Castlevania Season 1 Synopsis:
In darkness, a hero returns. Castlevania, a Netflix original series, arrives July 7. Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.
Ellis began writing the project in 2007 and worked with Konami's Castlevania producer Koji "Iga" Igarashi.
Though the plot loosely follows 1989's Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, the art style takes its inspiration from the work Ayami Kojima did for the 1997 PlayStation video game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The show is also similar to the anime film Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, as a nubmer of freelancers who worked on that project were hired for Castlevania.
Ellis cautioned previously that season 2 is where he began to deviate from the original story in Dracula's Curse.
The series was produced by a number of animation studios, including Frederator Studios, Powerhouse Animation Studios, Shankar Animation, Project 51 Production and Mua Films. Each episode consisted of 23-25 minutes.
