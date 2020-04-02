Netflix's New CASTLEVANIA Season 3 Poster Reveals New Character And March Premiere Date

At long last, fans of Netflix's stellar Castlevania American anime adaptation have a confirmed release date for season 3- March 5th. But who's the mystery man at the top of the poster?

hi we’re just finishing something up over here pic.twitter.com/HmSo0iMvGf — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) February 3, 2020

ABOUT CASTLEVANIA (TV SERIES)

Famed comic book scribe Warren Ellis began writing the project in 2007 and worked with Konami's Castlevania producer Koji "Iga" Igarashi.

Though the plot loosely follows 1989's Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, the art style takes its inspiration from the work Ayami Kojima did for the 1997 PlayStation video game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The show is also similar to the anime film Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, as a number of Studio Madhouse freelancers who worked on that project were hired for Netflix's new Castlevania project.

Ellis cautioned previously that season 2 is where he began to deviate from the original story in Dracula's Curse.

The series was produced by a number of animation studios, including Frederator Studios, Powerhouse Animation Studios, Shankar Animation, Project 51 Production and Mua Films. Each episode consisted of 23-25 minutes.

Just the other day, comic book and screen writer legend Warren Ellis teased that an update onseason 3 was immanent and now, the first season 3 details have been revealed.While fans were hoping for a new trailer, sadly, Netflix hasn't released any new footage. However, this new poster forseason 3 confirms a March 5 release date and a first look at some new characters that will surely get the fandom talking.Naturally, the trio of Trevor Belmont, Alucard and Sypha are back for another installment. Season 2 devil forgemasters Hector and Isaac are back, along with Carmilla, who looks to be playing a prominent role this season. Previously,revealed a look at the innocent young vampire holding Hector's collar but the man at the top of the poster is a bit of a mystery. Given his prominence, he may pose a bigger threat than Carmilla.