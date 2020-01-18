The Official CASTLEVANIA Twitter Account Hints At Three New Villains Joining Carmilla
Season 2 saw Castlevania's big bad Dracula finally sent to the afterlife but fans of the Konami video game franchise know that Dracula has been defeated before, only to rise again. However, the official Castlevania Twitter account isn't hinting at Vlad's resurrection, it's suggesting that Carmilla will be the main antagonist of season 3 and that she'll be returning to Wallachia with three mysterious allies.
Season 2 of Netflix's Castlevania anime finished with Dracula deceased and Trevor, Alucard, and Sypha leaving the adventurous lifestyle behind but there's still the threat of Carmilla and Isaac...
When season 2 ended, Carmilla was seen slinking off with the enslaved Devil Forgemaster Hector in tow.
After Netflix dropped all 12 episodes for season 2 on October 2018, a 10-episode third season was greenlit just five days later. However, there's been little to no news on the project in the interim. However, the official Castlevania Twitter account has suddenly begun ramping up speculation that a premiere date for season 3 will soon be announced. At the very least, it was confirmed that the third season will drop in 2020 but we don't have an exact date. The first season premiered in July while the second season was released in October so there's really no telling when the third season could be released.
The Tweet above from the animation studio behind Castlevania is referencing the official Twitter account for the franchise changing its header image to Carmilla and her three, mystery allies.
ABOUT CASTLEVANIA (TV SERIES)
Famed comic book scribe Warren Ellis began writing the project in 2007 and worked with Konami's Castlevania producer Koji "Iga" Igarashi.
Though the plot loosely follows 1989's Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, the art style takes its inspiration from the work Ayami Kojima did for the 1997 PlayStation video game, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The show is also similar to the anime film Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust, as a number of Studio Madhouse freelancers who worked on that project were hired for Netflix's new Castlevania project.
Ellis cautioned previously that season 2 is where he began to deviate from the original story in Dracula's Curse.
The series was produced by a number of animation studios, including Frederator Studios, Powerhouse Animation Studios, Shankar Animation, Project 51 Production and Mua Films. Each episode consisted of 23-25 minutes.
