New FULL METAL PANIC! Video Game Reveals A Second English Subbed Trailer
Japan and Southeast Asia will be receiving a brand new RPG at the end of this May; based on a classic anime series. With a new Full Metal Panic! game coming to us we were recently given a new, english dubbed trailer thats a whopping five minutes long! Now you will be able to catch the new trailer to Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins, below!
A brand new Full Metal Panic! game is on the way in Japan and recently a new trailer, that has been subtitled in english, dropped to help stoke the fires of excitement!
Bandai Namco Entertainment also revealed a few day one exclusives such as a paper toy figure of Bonta-Kun and three in-game special weapon sets for arm- slaves!
https://s17.postimg.cc/j8gbaib5r/fmp_body.jpg />
https://s17.postimg.cc/7w3pss7mn/0a2d87654a00fa590f376eff2eab9c1b1523887249_full.jpg a=""> />
Hope fully we will get a stateside version of this game but until then Full Metal Panic! Fight: Who Dares Wins hits the Playstation 4 in Japan and Southeast Asia on May 31st.
