Netflix Announces Release Date And Casting Details For TOKYO OVERRIDE

Set to arrive in November, Tokyo Override is a sci-fi computer-generated anime set in a futuristic utopian Tokyo — or so it seems. Learn more about Netflix's upcoming anime series below!

Oct 24, 2024
Back in June, Netflix revealed Tokyo Override, a computer-generated anime from industry veterans Yusuke Fukada and Veerapatra Jinaavin, the dynamic duo that originally worked on the recent Evangelion  3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. The upcoming anime action series takes viewers to a futuristic Tokyo where artificial intelligence is deeply woven into everyday life and follows a unique biker group of outcasts.

Not much was revealed at the time, but with the series set to premiere next month, Netflix has shared all new details —including a synopsis, casting, and an actual premiere date.

For starters, Tokyo Override is set to premiere on Netflix on November 21st. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada, best known for co-producing Ultimate Beastmaster with Sylvester Stallone, and Veerapatra Jinanavin. The series is created by animation studio RiFF Studio.

et in an AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, the story follows Kai, a young loner hacker who discovers a unique biker group that opens a new chapter for her life — one filled with unexpected troubles, mysteries, and betrayals. Despite the appearance of a utopian society, the group uncovers the city's "sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate."

The official logline for Tokyo Override reads:

Young hacker Kai’s life is suddenly turned upside down when she gets involved with a group of couriers from Suma Garage who specialize in unregulated deliveries for good causes. The perfectly optimized utopia suddenly shows a dark underbelly of drugs and crime, and it's up to the gang to expose a potential conspiracy. 

Netflix also shared casting details for the upcoming series. It features:

  • Fairouz Ai as Kai Koguma
  • Ryota Takeuchi as Hugo
  • Tomoaki Maeno as Spoke
  • Mariya Ise as Watari
  • Shigeru Chiba as Yukio
  • Yu Serizawa as Ayumi
  • Hochu Otsuka as Kageyama
  • Miyu Irino as Yasumoto
  • Yuhko Kaida as Ieuji

Tokyo Override is said to use "advanced animation" combined with real-life models and custom-designed motorcycles, made in collaboration with Yamaha Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. The series is set to premiere on November 21, exclusively on Netflix.

