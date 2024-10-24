Netflix Announces Release Date And Casting Details For TOKYO OVERRIDE

Back in June, Netflix revealed Tokyo Override, a computer-generated anime from industry veterans Yusuke Fukada and Veerapatra Jinaavin, the dynamic duo that originally worked on the recent Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. The upcoming anime action series takes viewers to a futuristic Tokyo where artificial intelligence is deeply woven into everyday life and follows a unique biker group of outcasts.
Not much was revealed at the time, but with the series set to premiere next month, Netflix has shared all new details —including a synopsis, casting, and an actual premiere date.
For starters, Tokyo Override is set to premiere on Netflix on November 21st. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada, best known for co-producing Ultimate Beastmaster with Sylvester Stallone, and Veerapatra Jinanavin. The series is created by animation studio RiFF Studio.
et in an AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, the story follows Kai, a young loner hacker who discovers a unique biker group that opens a new chapter for her life — one filled with unexpected troubles, mysteries, and betrayals. Despite the appearance of a utopian society, the group uncovers the city's "sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate."
The official logline for Tokyo Override reads:
Young hacker Kai’s life is suddenly turned upside down when she gets involved with a group of couriers from Suma Garage who specialize in unregulated deliveries for good causes. The perfectly optimized utopia suddenly shows a dark underbelly of drugs and crime, and it's up to the gang to expose a potential conspiracy.
Netflix also shared casting details for the upcoming series. It features:
- Fairouz Ai as Kai Koguma
- Ryota Takeuchi as Hugo
- Tomoaki Maeno as Spoke
- Mariya Ise as Watari
- Shigeru Chiba as Yukio
- Yu Serizawa as Ayumi
- Hochu Otsuka as Kageyama
- Miyu Irino as Yasumoto
- Yuhko Kaida as Ieuji
Tokyo Override is said to use "advanced animation" combined with real-life models and custom-designed motorcycles, made in collaboration with Yamaha Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. The series is set to premiere on November 21, exclusively on Netflix.