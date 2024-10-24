Netflix Announces Release Date And Casting Details For TOKYO OVERRIDE

Back in June, Netflix revealed Tokyo Override, a computer-generated anime from industry veterans Yusuke Fukada and Veerapatra Jinaavin, the dynamic duo that originally worked on the recent Evangelion 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. The upcoming anime action series takes viewers to a futuristic Tokyo where artificial intelligence is deeply woven into everyday life and follows a unique biker group of outcasts.

Not much was revealed at the time, but with the series set to premiere next month, Netflix has shared all new details —including a synopsis, casting, and an actual premiere date.

For starters, Tokyo Override is set to premiere on Netflix on November 21st. The series is directed by Yuske Fukada, best known for co-producing Ultimate Beastmaster with Sylvester Stallone, and Veerapatra Jinanavin. The series is created by animation studio RiFF Studio.

et in an AI-optimized Tokyo 100 years in the future, the story follows Kai, a young loner hacker who discovers a unique biker group that opens a new chapter for her life — one filled with unexpected troubles, mysteries, and betrayals. Despite the appearance of a utopian society, the group uncovers the city's "sinister underbelly through a murder investigation linked to a drug syndicate."

The official logline for Tokyo Override reads:

Young hacker Kai’s life is suddenly turned upside down when she gets involved with a group of couriers from Suma Garage who specialize in unregulated deliveries for good causes. The perfectly optimized utopia suddenly shows a dark underbelly of drugs and crime, and it's up to the gang to expose a potential conspiracy.

Netflix also shared casting details for the upcoming series. It features:

Fairouz Ai as Kai Koguma

Ryota Takeuchi as Hugo

Tomoaki Maeno as Spoke

Mariya Ise as Watari

Shigeru Chiba as Yukio

Yu Serizawa as Ayumi

Hochu Otsuka as Kageyama

Miyu Irino as Yasumoto

Yuhko Kaida as Ieuji

Tokyo Override is said to use "advanced animation" combined with real-life models and custom-designed motorcycles, made in collaboration with Yamaha Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. The series is set to premiere on November 21, exclusively on Netflix.