New KILL LA KILL: IF Gameplay Straight Out Of Tokyo Game Show Highlight Ira Gamagori And Uzu Sanageyama

Thanks to IGN, we just got a brand new look at Ryuko Matoi and Uzu Sanageyama in action. This is gameplay from The Tokyo Game Show, the videos are almost 5 minutes long, providing real matches.

IGN has uploaded several new Kill la Kill: The Game videos to their YouTube channel. These include matches between Ryuko Matoi/Uzu Sanageyama and Satsuki Kiryuin/Ira Gamagori.



This is the first time we see video capture for Ira and Uzu, the other two, Ryuko and Satsuki were previously shown.



Kill la Kill: IF is a 3D fighting game that uses a fairly simple control mechanic. There is a lot of flashy stuff going on, this indeed looks an anime fighting game.



The game is set to come out on 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC.













DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE