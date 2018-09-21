 New KILL LA KILL: IF Gameplay Straight Out Of Tokyo Game Show Highlight Ira Gamagori And Uzu Sanageyama
Thanks to IGN, we just got a brand new look at Ryuko Matoi and Uzu Sanageyama in action. This is gameplay from The Tokyo Game Show, the videos are almost 5 minutes long, providing real matches.

MemoAcebo | 9/21/2018
IGN has uploaded several new Kill la Kill: The Game videos to their YouTube channel. These include matches between Ryuko Matoi/Uzu Sanageyama and Satsuki Kiryuin/Ira Gamagori.

This is the first time we see video capture for Ira and Uzu, the other two, Ryuko and Satsuki were previously shown.

Kill la Kill: IF is a 3D fighting game that uses a fairly simple control mechanic. There is a lot of flashy stuff going on, this indeed looks an anime fighting game.

The game is set to come out on 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC.
