New PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Trailer Showcases Akihiko Sanada And Chie Satonaka
Akihiko Sanada is the seventh character to be introduced to Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, the game will come out later this year. Here is the latest trailer that focuses on Akihiko as well as Chie.
Person Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth receives two new character trailers, this time focusing on the characters of Akihiko Sanada of Persona 3 and Chie Satonaka of Persona 4. These characters join the huge cast from this second delivery, which will have a total of 28 playable characters.
The game will hit Japanese stores on November 29 for Nintendo 3DS. Since his predecessor, Persona Q, arrived in Europe, it is foreseeable that this delivery would also make its appearance in Western territories.
Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth is a title that unites the characters of Persona 3, Persona 4 and Persona 5 in a JRPG crossover title of dungeon crawler style and chibi aesthetic. Its predecessor, Persona Q, is a game released in 2014 for Nintendo 3DS that works as a spin-off of the Persona saga.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]