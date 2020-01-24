New SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Live-Action Movie Clip Officially Released Online
On February 14th, Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theatres. This upcoming, live-action video game movie stars Ben Schwartz as the iconic speedster, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.
Paramount Pictures has released the first official clip from the upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie online. Hit the jump to check it out...
With the film's arrival in theatres coming soon, Paramount Pictures has been releasing still and TV spots online in promotion. Finally, they have released an actual clip from the upcoming movie online.
This clip takes place shortly after Tom Wachowski and Sonic the Hedgehog first meet — the former having shot the latter with a tranquiliser. Sonic seems to try to escape Tom's custody but realises that he can't swim nor does he know where he's going — so comes back to Tom. This clip features a fluffy version of Sonic the Hedgehog that seems to have made waves online.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
