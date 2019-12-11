New Trailer For Paramount Pictures' Live-Action SONIC THE HEDGEHOG; February 14th, 2020 Release
Since April and the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog debuted, Paramount Pictures has been at work reworking the character design of the titular speedster. Finally, they've now released a new trailer for the live-action movie which stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.
This awesome, new movie trailer sees Sonic the Hedgehog return with a more palatable and cute appearance. Hit the jump to check it out...
Thankfully, the months of work from animators and the like has absolutely paid off. Sonic now sports a much more cute and palatable appearance — than he did in the film's previous and unpopular trailer.
Sonic the Hedgehog will now race into theatres on February 14th, 2020. Check out the trailer and official synopsis (via Gamefragger) below:
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
