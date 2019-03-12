ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 New Trailer Teases Albasta Arc

New trailer for the upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 has been released. Hit the jump to check out the tease to the Albasta arc!

Bandai Namco offers another trailer for the upcoming installment to the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series has just been released and, in the teaser, fans get a tease to the awesome Albasta arc! Take on the villain Crocodile and experience some new adventures in the trailer that can be seen below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 releases for PS4, Xbox One and Switch, in the west on March 27th, 2020!

