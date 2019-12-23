ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Reveals New Arc In Another Trailer

The newest One Piece game is really setting up to be a packed game, in terms of story! Hit the jump to check out the newly announced, in game arc!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is acoming and the excitement for it keeps growing. Recently, at Jump Festa 2020, a brand new slew of news has been funneling out for the game, from the event. One such reveal is that another arc will be explored! The newest arc announced it the Enies Lobby arc and can be seen in the video below, around the 24 minute mark. Make sure to check it out below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, is coming to all major consoles and PC, in the west, on March 27th!

