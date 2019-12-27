ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Streams Six Brand New Character Trailers

More new character trailers to One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 are coming and they feature even more fan favorite characters. Hit hte jump to check it out!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 just can't seem to stop with the new character reveals, and now is no exception! Below are six, newly streamed trailers for the brand new playable characters! The new characters are the new world versions of Brook, Franky, Robin and Chopper and also Smoker and Tashigi. Make sure to check out the brand new trailers below!



Brook:







Franky:







Robin:







Chopper:







Smoker:







Tashigi:







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 releases on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, in Japan, on March 26th. Then in the Americas and on PC on March 27th!

