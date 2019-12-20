PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Showcases New Makoto Trailer

A new Persona game is coming and another new character trailer for it has been revealed! Hit the jump to watch the new Makoto trailer!

Atlus, KOEI Tecmo Games and Omega Force have released an exciting new character trailer to the sequel to Persona 5. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, is bringing the Phantom Thieves together again to figure out another mystery. One thief that is making a return is fan favorite Makoto Niijima. Check the trailer out below!







Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, releases on PS4 and Switch, in Japan, on February 20th.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE