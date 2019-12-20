 PERSONA 5 SCRAMBLE: THE PHANTOM STRIKERS Showcases New Makoto Trailer
A new Persona game is coming and another new character trailer for it has been revealed! Hit the jump to watch the new Makoto trailer!

Atlus, KOEI Tecmo Games and Omega Force have released an exciting new character trailer to the sequel to Persona 5. Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, is bringing the Phantom Thieves together again to figure out another mystery. One thief that is making  a return is fan favorite Makoto Niijima. Check the trailer out below!



Excited for the new game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the  comments! Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, releases on PS4 and Switch, in Japan, on February 20th. 
