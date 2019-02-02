PERSONA Q2: NEW CINEMA LABYRINTH Reveled New Western Announcement Trailer

With Persona Q2: Mew Cinema Labyrinth getting a western release, a brand new announcement trailer was released for the 3DS exclusive! Hit the jump to check it out!

Recently, a brand new reveal came in reference to the latest portable Persona game, Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth, where a 3DS exclusive version of the game will be released in the west! The gamer will have a Japanese voice track with English subtitles and still features the same 28 characters that the Japanese release had and will also come with a ton of pre-order goodies! The "Premium Showtime Edition" is set to come with character buttons, an art book, a Koromaru plushie, and playing cards that feature the characters! Atlus USA has released an official announcement trailer for the game that features an awesome music video that features the characters. Check it out below!







Excited for the long anticipated western release of Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth? Share your thoughts in the usual place! Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth releases exclusively on Nintendo 3DS, on June 4th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE