Sega Announces KEMONO FRIENDS 3 Arcade Mobile Game

Studio Yaoyorozu's Japanese adventure comedy fantasy anime, Kemono Friends , has announced its third entry in the franchise is a video game. Here is more information on the project.

Developer and publisher Sega has announced that the upcoming project in the Kemono Friends franchise is in fact a two-parter. Sega is developing two games: Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours, an arcade game and a mobile game titled Kemono Friends 3. The publisher states that if the mobile game gets more than 10,000 preregistrations, a new anime short will be produced.



The arcade game is described as an "all ages card game" debuting on January 25. The mobile game will be free with in-app purchases. The mobile game did not specify a launch date but it will launch this year as well. As soon as more information on these new games pop up, we will let you know.

A manga adaptation for the upcoming second season of the anime series, Kemono Friends 2, has been announced. The manga will debut in the magazine's next issue launching on January 26 with Ryu Naito performing the illustrations. These are the only details that have been shared, as soon as more pops up, we will let you know.

The anime sequel's director is Ryuichi Kimura, Takuya Masumoto is under series composition, Nobuyuki Abe is the sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama produces the music and Shinnosuke Numata is the animation producer. Tomason is the studio animating the project.

The only two members revealed are Riko Kooike and Yui Ishikawa. The three main characters and their voice actors in season 1 were: Yuka Ozaki as Serval, Aya Uchida as Kaban and Aya Uchida as Lucky Beast. The first season aired from January 11, 2017 to March 29, 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Yaoyorozu animated this project and can be found in Crunchyroll. Kemono Friends 2 will premiere on January 7, 2019.