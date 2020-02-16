SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Live-Action Movie Earns Top Marks From CinemaScore

It’s not just that so many of you are going to see #Sonicmovie , it’s that you are loving what you see! SONIC IS CERTIFIED FRESH ON @ROTTENTOMATOES W/ A 95% AUDIENCE SCORE & AN “A” CINEMA SCORE! How are those numbers calculated? I have no idea! But I’ve been told this is amazing. pic.twitter.com/GwNGhhFxUI

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.