SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Live-Action Movie Earns Top Marks From CinemaScore

CinemaScore has officially graded the new, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie an "A" grade based on the opening night reactions of moviegoers. Find out more...

It’s not just that so many of you are going to see #Sonicmovie , it’s that you are loving what you see! SONIC IS CERTIFIED FRESH ON @ROTTENTOMATOES W/ A 95% AUDIENCE SCORE & AN “A” CINEMA SCORE! How are those numbers calculated? I have no idea! But I’ve been told this is amazing. pic.twitter.com/GwNGhhFxUI — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 16, 2020

CinemaScore is a firm which polls audiences upon their first viewing of a movie during its opening night in theatres. Based on their reaction and ballot answers, CinemaScore figures out a grade for the movie based on its appeal (via).Now that the video game movie has finally arrived in theatres, Sonic the Hedgehog has been provided an official CinemaScore grade. The grade can be as low as an F or as high as an A+ (similar to grading that you'd see in a school). The new, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has earned an impressivegrade from the firm.Opening night audiences must really have enjoyed their time watching the movie. Ben Schwartz, the actor who serves as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in the movie of the same name, recently took to social media to celebrate the CinemaScore grade — and Rotten Tomatoes audience score. You can check outbelow:

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.