SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Live-Action Movie Opening Could Top $50 Million At The Box Office
Last year, box office experts thought that the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie would falter and flop. However, now they think that the upcoming video game movie could make over $50 million during its opening (via Gamefragger).
Though initially expected to be a flop, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is now predicted to make between $43 million and $48 million during its opening weekend alone.
Last month, experts made clear their predictions for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. At the time, they believed it would make between $20-30 million during its opening. Well, now it's expected to make between $43-48 million during its opening weekend alone. What a difference a month makes.
Box Office Pro is reporting that Sonic the Hedgehog could make $50 million or even $60 million over the course of the next couple of days — after its initial opening — and take the top spot in the charts. That's certainly impressive when considering what we mentioned above — that the film was initially predicted to be a flop by box office experts.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
