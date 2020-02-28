SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Director Says Future Instalments Would Introduce Sonic's Friends
Starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular speedster as well as Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik (and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski); the live-action Sonic the Hedgheog movie has been in theatres for exactly two weeks' time.
Sequels to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie would likely introduce additional characters from the games such as Knuckles the Echidna — director Jeff Fowler said in a recent interview.
Director Jeff Fowler recently explained why the first instalment doesn't go as far as to introduce additional characters like Knuckles the Echidna — for instance. To sum it up, Fowler basically says that they wanted to ensure that Sonic and Dr. Robotnik are properly established before introducing side characters (via Gamefragger).
For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple. Just try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry. There's a lot of great characters in the Sonic universe, but it's the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more.
However, the director went on to tease that such additional characters could and would likely be introduced in future instalments — should the Sonic the Hedgehog movie earn one. We can only imagine (and hope) that Paramount Pictures would be interested in pursuing sequels given the first movie's success at the box office — which you can find out more about here.
"And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love," said Fowler. "And yeah, I mean, no one's more excited than me to have that opportunity."
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]