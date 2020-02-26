Live-Action SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Surpasses $200 Million Global Box Office Take
Sonic the Hedgehog hasn't even been in theatres for a full two weeks yet but it has already managed to make more than $200 million at the worldwide box office. The video game movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular character as well as Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski.
Sonic the Hedgehog has make $210 million at the worldwide box office thus far — $107 million of that from the United States and Canada. Find out more...
When Sonic the Hedgehog first arrived in theatres, the movie made $57 million in the United States and Canada as well as $110 million internationally. Recently, the live-action video game movie managed to make $26.3 million during its second weekend in theatres — and remain at #1 on box office charts.
Thus far (via Gamefragger), Sonic the Hedgehog has made $107 million domestically and $97 million internationally. That puts its overall gross at $210 million. What makes that number more impressive is that the movie hasn't yet debuted in China nor Japan. While it will arrive in the latter country next month, the former's theatrical release was recently postponed indefinitely.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]