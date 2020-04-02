SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Voice Actor Ben Schwartz Is Down To Return In The Future
Ben Schwartz plays the titular speedster in the upcoming, live-action movie based on the popular and iconic Sonic the Hedgehog video game franchise. The cast also includes Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski — Jeff Fowler is the director.
Ben Schwartz recently commented on whether he would like to return as Sonic the Hedgehog following the upcoming, live-action video game movie's release. Find out more...
There's only ten days left until the video game movie arrives in theatres. Schwartz was recently asked whether he would reprise the role of Sonic the Hedgehog in the future. Naturally, many have thought that he might return to play the character in a sequel as well as perhaps even in video games and animated series.
The actor said that there haven't been any behind-the-scenes discussions about him playing the character again but he would be thrilled if he were asked to play the part again — specifically in a sequel to the Sonic the Hedeghog movie. You can check out the full quote below (courtesy of Gamefragger):
There has been, nobody's ever talked to me about that. For me, it's literally, let's do this, let's see how the movie does, and my hope is that we can do another one if people react the way that I hope they're gonna react for this one, but no, there hasn't been any conversation about anything else, because there's some, I mean, Roger Craig Smith's amazing. There have been some incredible voice actors that have done that role, but if they ask me to do another movie, man, I would be so thrilled.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
