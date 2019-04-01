Super Famicom's SAILOR MOON S Will Enter Fighting Game Tournament Frosty Faustings

The NeoCrystalNetwork Twitter account, which reports the latest on the fighting game community, has announced that an oldie classic anime fighting game, Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Super S: Zenin Sanka!! Shuyaku Soudatsusen, will be entering the upcoming tournament Frosty Faustings.



The 2D anime fighting game is developed as well as published by Angel in the Sailor Moon Games series. The game hit both the Super Famicom and Super NES platforms back in March 29, 1996 and its making a comeback in one of the major fighting game tournaments, Frosty Faustings.



FF is Chicago's winter fighting game event which has a focus on Guilty Gear but features many other fighting games, some major titles like Street Fighter V, Dragon Ball FighterZ and Smash Bros. Ultimate. Fans can sign up for the tournament right now and check out the tournament on January 18.

Sailor Moon S for the SUPER FAMICOM is making its debut @FrostyFaustings on 1/18/19! Check out the promo trailer, sign up for the tournament, and come fight like a sailor! #ArcsysSMS pic.twitter.com/fyc1oJjVwW — NeoCrystalNetwork (@neocrystalnet) January 3, 2019

Frosty Faustings begins on January 18, 2019