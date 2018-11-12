SUPER ROBOT WARS T Game Reveals Its Official Release Date

Developer Banpresto and Bandai Namco Entertainment's upcoming tactical role-playing game, Super Robot Wars T , has revealed its official release date. Here is more information on the title.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 9.54 minute promotional video for the upcoming tactical role-playing game Super Robot Wars T. The video shows new footage of the title, gives a preview of the game's mechanics and reveals the release date. Robot Wars will hit Japan on March 20, 2019 and the PS4 as well as Switch version have a planned release for Southeast Asia.



The physical and digital versions of the PS4 and Switch game will go for $76 dollars and a limited-time Premium Anime Song & Soundtrack Edition of the game will cost $111 dollars. This version will have 35 songs to enjoy and the first copies of the game will give players three DLC items that remain a mystery.

The new series that will be included in the game are: Cowboy Bebop, Expelled from Paradise, Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX and Magic Knight Rayearth. Here is the full list and previously-confirmed series appearing in the game:

Invincible Robo Trider G7

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Suit Gundam Z

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children*

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart*

Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel 7*

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Armored Trooper Votoms

Armored Trooper Votoms: The Last Red Shoulder*

Armored Trooper Votoms: Big Battle

The Brave Express Might Gaine

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar

Cowboy Bebop (New)

Gunbuster

Martian Successor Nadesico: The Motion Picture – Prince of Darkness

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Arcadia of My Youth: Endless Orbit SSX (New)

Magic Knight Rayearth (New)

Gun X Sword

Expelled from Paradise (New)

The first release in this series was Super Robot Wars back in April 20, 1991. This game hit the Game Boy first and was later made available for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in 2014. The game only had robots from the Universal Century Gundam series. And now, the new game will feature all of the previously-mentioned mechas.

