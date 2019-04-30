The Long-Overdue Story Mode Is Finally Available For POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID

It took some time, but Lionsgate Games has finally announced that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 's story mode is now playable – as the latest expansion also introduces brand-new arenas and fighters...

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

The long-overdue story mode, three new fighters, and four new arenas are coming to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid in a completely free update, Lionsgate Games and nWay have officially announced.At its core, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas. In the game, have a chance to battler other players and AI as fan-favorite heroes and villains from the Power Rangers universe, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.While you can learn more about the solo campaign in the trailer down below, the studio has confirmed that the new content includes story and combat voiceovers performed by original Power Rangers cast members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan (Goldar) and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).With the free update now available, be sure to learn more about Battle for the Grid's story right now:



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 NOW; coming to PC this summer.