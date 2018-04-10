Yugi Shows Off His Flashy Combos In This New JUMP FORCE Character Trailer
The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel welcomes the King of Games, Yugi, in this new character trailer.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released a new character trailer for Yugi. The video finally shows him in action performing combos and using his summons.
The video is 1.07 minutes long and it shows Yugi's combos and use of both Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl. Slifer the Sky Dragon also makes an appearance but does not do much.
The trailer confirms the assumptions that Yugi is going to be a summoner, he is going to use the characters from his cards to fight battles for him.
Check out the video down below where you can see Yugi tearing it up.
Jump Force has a release date of February 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]