Yugi Shows Off His Flashy Combos In This New JUMP FORCE Character Trailer

The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel welcomes the King of Games, Yugi, in this new character trailer.



The video is 1.07 minutes long and it shows Yugi's combos and use of both Dark Magician and Dark Magician Girl. Slifer the Sky Dragon also makes an appearance but does not do much.



The trailer confirms the assumptions that Yugi is going to be a summoner, he is going to use the characters from his cards to fight battles for him.



Check out the video down below where you can see Yugi tearing it up.



Jump Force has a release date of February 2019.



