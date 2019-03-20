ONE PUNCH MAN: Season 2 Promo Video Streamed As Release Gets Closer

The long awaited second season to the much loved superhero anime, One Punch Man, is coming. Hit the jump to check out the brand new promo video!

After the first season of One Punch Man, the community has been patiently waiting for their favorite hero for fun to make a triumphant return. It now looks like the day has come closer than ever as One Punch Man season 2 approaches its highly anticipated release! Bandai Namco Arts has unveiled a brand new promo video for the season that can be viewed below. Check it out!







The promo features the brand new song from JAM Project titled "The Silent Apostle", in Japan. Excited for the new season? Share your thoughts in the usual place! One Punch Man releases in Japan on April 2nd and Simulcasts on Hulu, April 9th!

