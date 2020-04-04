TRANSFORMERS, PING PONG, And ONE PIECE Manga Titles Receive May Release Dates From Viz Media

Viz Media has released a preview of what they have to offer next month with their May highlights. There are many big titles among the names, and today we're focusing on three of them. Read on for details!

Over a dozen manga titles have been announced by Viz Media to be announced next month. There are over a dozen new titles so in order to do them all justice, we're going to be exploring the releases over several articles in the next few days, covering a couple at a time.

The three titles we are looking into today include Ping Pong Vol. 1, Transformers Vol. 2, and One Piece: Ace's Story Vol. 1. With big names like Transformers and One Piece, it already looks to be a big month for Viz Media.

One Piece: Ace's Story Vol. 1 has a release date of May 5th, 2020, Transformers Vol. 2 has a release date of May 12th, and Ping Pong Vol. 1 has a release date of May 19th, 2020. With this range of titles, it looks like there will be something for everyone in May's highlights.

Transformers Vol. 2 was originally released in Japan in the '80s and is now being reprinted in English for the first time, but all of these titles have something to offer manga fans. Take a look through the covers and synopses below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!



One Piece: Ace's Story Vol. 1



Washed up on the shores of a deserted island at the edge of the East Blue Sea, two men from different backgrounds unite in their shared thirst for adventure. One of them, Portgaz D. Ace, will follow in his infamous father’s footsteps as the fearless captain of a pirate crew. The other, Masked Deuce, becomes the reluctant first member of Ace’s Spade Pirates. Survival is not enough for these seafaring buccaneers, as together they seek treasure, excitement, and a route to the New World.



Once Piece: Ace's Story Vol. 1 will be available on May 5th 2020, and can be pre-ordered now here.



Transformers Volume 2



This volume collects the special one-shot story "The Decisive Battle of Planet Beast!" in addition to the bombastic "The Headmasters" and "Super-God Masterforce" story arcs! Originally published in Japan for the burgeoning Transformers fandom in the '80s, these classic tales are presented in English for the first time, alongside an enormous art gallery!

Transformers Volume 2 will be available on May 12th, 2020 and can be pre-ordered now here.



Ping Pong Vol. 1



Makoto “Smile” Tsukimoto and his friend Yutaka “Peco” Hoshino have been playing table tennis since they were kids, but as they enter high school, they find that the game has changed. Seeing potential in them that they themselves don’t fully realize, the coach recruits them for the school team. Bringing out their best will mean challenging the top players from rival schools in the summer tournament, including an ace Chinese exchange student who almost made the Olympic team. With the pressure on, can Smile and Peco take the heat and make it into the finals?

Ping Pong Volume 1 will be released on May 19th, 2020 and can be pre-ordered now here.