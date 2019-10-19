DEMON SLAYER: Brand New Zenitsu Figure From ARTFX J Revealed
Demon Slayer has been making its rounds in the anime community as one of the most popular and fastest growing anime in recent years. The series has been blessed with stellar animation and superb music. Now, the series also has a line of amazing statues from ARTFX J! The most recent in the line, after Tanjiro and Nezuko, is the cowardly yet powerful, Zenitsu. The statue itself stands at just over 6.5 inches and features a sleeping Zenitsu in his battle ready stance.
A brand new statue from the hit series Demon Slayer has been revealed, featuring Zenitsu. Hit the jump to see the highly detailed statue!
Excited for the new statue? Make sure to preorder one as they run at about $129.99 and is set to release on July 30, 2020!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]