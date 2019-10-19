 DEMON SLAYER: Brand New Zenitsu Figure From ARTFX J Revealed
A brand new statue from the hit series Demon Slayer has been revealed, featuring Zenitsu. Hit the jump to see the highly detailed statue!

Demon Slayer has been making its rounds in the anime community as one of the most popular and fastest growing anime in recent years. The series has been blessed with stellar animation and superb music. Now, the series also has a line of amazing statues from ARTFX J! The most recent in the line, after Tanjiro and Nezuko, is the cowardly yet powerful, Zenitsu. The statue itself stands at just over 6.5 inches and features a sleeping Zenitsu in his battle ready stance.




Excited for the new statue? Make sure to preorder one as they run at about $129.99 and is set to release on July 30, 2020!
