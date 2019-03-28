 MATCHLESS RAIJIN-OH: New Moderoid Model Revealed From Good Smile!
Collectibles Headlines Pictures

MATCHLESS RAIJIN-OH: New Moderoid Model Revealed From Good Smile!

MATCHLESS RAIJIN-OH: New Moderoid Model Revealed From Good Smile!

Good Smile company has just revealed a brand new model kit and it involes a combiner from the series Matchless Raijin-Oh! Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 3/28/2019
Filed Under: "Collectibles" Source: www.goodsmile.info
Matchless Raijin-Oh was a  series that began in the early 90's and revolved around a fighting mecha that was created by combining three smaller mecha; Ken-Oh, Ju-Oh and Ho-Oh, Now thanks to the Good Smile company and their Moderoid, prepainted model kit line, Raijin-Oh can be brought to lives of a new generation of fans. check out the pictures to the new model below!







The model is expected to release in August of this year and preorders will be running from March 26th to May 16th. Prices for the model are around 5,000 Yen ($45 USD). Excited for the new model? Share your thoughts in the comments!
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...