Sign In
Home
News
Anime Wallpaper
Anime Index
About
Contact
Members
Collectibles
Headlines
Pictures
MATCHLESS RAIJIN-OH: New Moderoid Model Revealed From Good Smile!
Good Smile company has just revealed a brand new model kit and it involes a combiner from the series Matchless Raijin-Oh! Hit the jump to check it out!
marvelfreek94
|
3/28/2019
Filed Under: "
Collectibles
"
Source:
www.goodsmile.info
Matchless Raijin-Oh
was a series that began in the early 90's and revolved around a fighting mecha that was created by combining three smaller mecha;
Ken-Oh
,
Ju-Oh
and
Ho-Oh
, Now thanks to the
Good Smile
company and their Moderoid, prepainted model kit line,
Raijin-Oh
can be brought to lives of a new generation of fans. check out the pictures to the new model below!
The model is expected to release in August of this year and preorders will be running from March 26th to May 16th. Prices for the model are around 5,000 Yen ($45 USD). Excited for the new model? Share your thoughts in the comments!
+
1
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and...
[MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our
Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please
contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies
HERE
.
[LESS]
Latest Headlines
Comments (0)
Top Stories
Visit Our Other Sites!
Home
|
Terms Of Use
|
Site Map
|
About
|
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Advertise With Us
|
Copyright Policies
|
Trademark Policies
© 2003-2019
AnimeMojo.com
. All logos and images used on this website are registered trademarks of their respective companies. All Rights Reserved. Some of the content presented on our sites has been provided by fans, other unofficial websites or online news sources, and is the sole responsibility of the source from which it was obtained. Best Little Sites is not liable for inaccuracies, errors, or omissions found herein. For removal of copyrighted images, trademarks, or other issues,
Contact Us
.