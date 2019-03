MATCHLESS RAIJIN-OH: New Moderoid Model Revealed From Good Smile!

was a series that began in the early 90's and revolved around a fighting mecha that was created by combining three smaller mecha; Ken-Oh, Ju-Oh and Ho-Oh, Now thanks to thecompany and their Moderoid, prepainted model kit line, Raijin-Oh can be brought to lives of a new generation of fans. check out the pictures to the new model below!The model is expected to release in August of this year and preorders will be running from March 26th to May 16th. Prices for the model are around 5,000 Yen ($45 USD). Excited for the new model? Share your thoughts in the comments!