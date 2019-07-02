ULTRAMAN: A Brand New Statue Was Revealed Showing The New EX Suit!
Ultraman is back and with a completely new vision, for 2019. The hit kaiju fighting hero, that saved the world from alien threats time and again, is bringing himself down to size, in a brand new series that takes the classic concept of a hero fighting aliens and adds a new coat of paint to it, if you will. Shinjiro Hayata, is the son of the original Ultraman and has the same abilities as his father. Now with a high tech suit, he defends his city, just as his father did, as the great hero Ultraman. Prime 1 Studios has unveiled a brand new statue that will stand at around 27 inches and shows Shinjiro in all of his Ultraman glory. THe photos can be seen below.
Prime 1 Studios has unveiled a new look at their Ultraman EX statue. Hit the jump to check out all of the cool accessories intricate details !
Towering over the body of a beaten Adacic, our hero comes with two interchangeable forearms both with and without his spacium blade, an interchangeable Shinjiro head, and LED lights for the eyes and chest. With a detailed sculpt and impressive base, its no wonder the statue limited edition statue (of only 850) runs for $774.99 USD. Impressed by the sculpr or design? Share your thoughts in the comments! The statue is now available wherever sold!
