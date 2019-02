ULTRAMAN: Another Suit Is Getting The Statue Treatment From The Upcoming Series!

2019 has been very good toso far, with a brand new series and movie released already! Nowis releasing a brand new statue that showcases the version 7.2 suit from the latestseries! The statue stands at about 26 inches and has a dynamic base with a defeated alien Bris on the ground. Ultraman himself standds triumphant over the alien with his sword brandished in an offensive stance. The figure also comes with working LEDs on the eyes! Check out the awesome batch of photos below!The statue is set to release in June of next year, with a price of $899 USD. Excited for te limited edition statue? Plan on pairing it with the previous Ultraman statue? Share your thoughts in the comments! h