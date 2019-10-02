Sign In
ULTRAMAN: Another Suit Is Getting The Statue Treatment From The Upcoming Series!
With a brand new Ultraman series that has become a massive success, Prime 1 Studios has created yet another awesome statue! Hit the jump to check it out!
marvelfreek94
|
2/10/2019
Filed Under: "
Collectibles
"
Source:
www.kaijubattle.net
2019 has been very good to
Ultraman
so far, with a brand new series and movie released already! Now
Prime 1 Studios
is releasing a brand new statue that showcases the version 7.2 suit from the latest
Ultraman
series! The statue stands at about 26 inches and has a dynamic base with a defeated alien Bris on the ground. Ultraman himself standds triumphant over the alien with his sword brandished in an offensive stance. The figure also comes with working LEDs on the eyes! Check out the awesome batch of photos below!
The statue is set to release in June of next year, with a price of $899 USD. Excited for te limited edition statue? Plan on pairing it with the previous
Ultraman
statue? Share your thoughts in the comments! h
