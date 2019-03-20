YU-GI-OH!: Brand New Seto Kaiba Duel Disk Revealed

Bandai Spirits has revealed a brand new collectible replica of Seto Kaiba's Duel Disk from Yu-Gi-Oh! Hit the jump for all of the details!

Bandai Spirits has begun preorders for their 1/1 scale replica of Seto Kaiba's duel disk from the classic card dueling series, Yu-Gi-Oh! The prop replica, or proplica, has a slew of special features including voice clips from the original Japanese voice actor for Kaiba! The collectible comes with lights and sounds and a working points system that acts as the users life points from the series! The duel disk is compatible with the playing cards so fans can get into exciting duels from the series. A video was released showung off the collectible that can be seen below!







The preorder for the piece is set at $194 USD and is expected to ship around November of this year. Excited for the new replica? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!

