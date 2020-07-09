VIRTUAL CRUNCHYROLL EXPO 2020: Sentai Filmworks And Merchandising Partnerships Revealed This Past Weekend

With the first-ever Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 concluding, some awesome new updates have come from the streaming service. Hit the jump to see some of the awesome things coming to the site!

This past weekend saw the successful launch of the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020 (V-CRX), an at-home event that was held in place of a physical convention due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there was not a physical location, guests were welcomed to the virtual New Crunchy City, where all of the event panels were held.

During the event, a ton of new updates from the company was announced that include some exciting releases and partnerships. To kick things off, the streaming service announced a brand new deal with Sentai Filmworks, hopefully bringing more content to both the service and home video. More details were also revealed about the upcoming loot crate services coming as well! Rather than there be one Loot Crate, there will actually be two! The Crunchyroll Crate (which will include items from shows like Noblesse, Mob Psycho 100, Welcome to Demon School Iruma-Kun, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, along with items from Crunchyroll-Hime); the second loot crate will be the Mobile Suit Gundam Life Crate which is a quarterly 8-crate limited edition. As of now, more information will be available later this fall, including a raffle for a free crate! Fans can sign up for the Gundam crate here and raffle and the Crunchyroll Crate here!

The Crunchyroll store has added a brand new ARTFXJ statue of My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki and seven summer-themed shirts in honor of the event. Fans will be able to check out the items here! Some new shows have also been announced to be arriving on Crunchyroll next year, which includes season two of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord: Omega, along with To Your Eternity (which was covered in a separate article here) and the second season of Dr. Stone (Which was also covered here), however, a brand new announcement trailer has dropped for the latter that can be seen here!

This past weekend was a great one for fans of anime and is sure to entertain many to at least next year!









Virtual Crunchyroll Expo is a digital take on Crunchyroll’s yearly flagship convention that brings together the anime community to celebrate the best and brightest in Japanese animation.

Stay tuned in the future for more updates on all of these awesome Crunchyroll announcements!