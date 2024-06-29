KAIJU NO. 8 Anime Sequel Officially Announced; MY HERO ACADEMIA Star Joins The Cast

The inaugural season of Kaiju No. 8 came to an end today, but there are still more anime kaiju battles to come. Following the season finale for the anime series adaptation, it was confirmed that a second season is in production.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed it will once again stream the series when it returns. Unfortunately, we don't yet know when that will be.

The Kaiju No. 8 anime series — an adaptation of the Japanese manga written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto — debuted earlier this year. Produced by Production I.G., the series has been met with glowing reviews, much like the manga that it is based on.

The story follows a man named Kafka Hibino who, after ingesting a kaiju, gets superhuman strength and powers making him fit for fighting kaiju. The series has drawn comparisons to other popular manga and animes, including One-Punch Man and Attack on Titan, with many praising its tone, art style, action sequences, and unique characters.

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 consisted of 12 episodes, all of which are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The story revolves around Kafka Hibino, a 32-year-old longing to join The Defense Force and make good on his promise to a childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. When a small Kaiju burrows itself inside Kafka, he gains superhuman strength and powers fit for fighting Kaiju. Part human and part Kaiju, Kafka recognizes the creature beginning to take over more frequently, and he must fight to hold on to what makes him human.

We don't know much about the new season of Kaiju No. 8, although with production already underway it hopefully won't be long.

It was also announced that Koki Uchiyama will be voicing the role of Gen Narumi, captain of the First Division. Uchiyama has voiced characters in various hit animes such as Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, Toge Inumakiin Jujutsu Kaisen, and Soul in Soul Eater.

"In a world plagued by creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in The Defense Force," Uchiyama said in a statement."He makes a promise to enlist with his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Soon, life takes them in separate ways. While employed cleaning up after Kaiju battles, Kafka meets Reno Ichikawa. Reno's determination to join The Defense Force reawakens Kafka's promise to join Mina and protect humanity."

Meet Gen Narumi, the enigmatic, unstoppable First Division Captain, voiced by Koki Uchiyama! #KaijuNo8 — KAIJU NO. 8 (@KaijuNo8_O_EN) June 29, 2024

Kaiju No. 8 is directed by Shigeyuki Miya at Production I.G. with Ichiro Okouchi providing series composition, Tetsuya Nishio serving as chief animation director and character designer, Mahiro Maeda providing the kaiju designs, Shinji Kimura serving as art director, and Yua Bandoh providing the music.

The manga is serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga magazine with VIZ Media publishing the English language version.