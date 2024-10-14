WIND BREAKER Season 2 Announces April 2025 Return Date

WIND BREAKER Season 2 Announces April 2025 Return Date

Check out the new promo video and teaser visual for Wind Breaker Season 2. The action-packed anime from CloverWorks will return in April 2025.

News
By MattIsForReal - Oct 14, 2024 09:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Crunchyroll

CloverWorks' adrenaline-inducing anime Wind Breaker is set to return for its highly anticipated second season in April 2025. The broadcast window was announced alongside the release of a new promo video, teaser visuals, and additional cast member reveals.

Wind Breaker is an adaptation of the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Satoru Nii. The story follows Haruka Sakura, a first-year transfer student at Furin High School, where it is rumored that strength is valued over academics. Although his goal is simply to fight his way to the top, he meets a group of students, who call themselves Bofurin, whose goal is to protect the town of Makochi from harm.

The anime series aired from April to June 2024 and is currently available to stream with English subs and dubs on Crunchyroll. The synopsis reads:

Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.

There's no shortage of action in the new promo video which shared alongside a new teaser visual with the tagline, "The heroes of the town face a new battle." The teaser video gives us a glimpse of this new threat, referred to as Keel, donning white hoods with blue accents.

In the visual above you see Haruka Sakura, voiced by Yuma Uchida (Austin Tindle in English), and Ren Kaji, voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto (Kevin D. Thelwell in English) as well as Season 2 newcomer Tasuku Tsubakino, who will be voiced by Ryota Osaka (Satan in The Devil is a Part-Timer!

Wind Breaker is produced by CloverWorks with series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man), character designs by Taishi Kawakami and music by Ryo Takahashi (SK8 the Infinity). The series has received mostly positive reviews with most of the praise geared towards the action and fight sequences.

The manga began serialization on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket website in January 2023. As of October 2024, the series' individual chapters have been collected in 19 tankobon volumes. Kodansha USA has the license for the series for digital English publication and began releasing print copies in late 2023.

